Foreign investment pledges up 45.5% in Q2

GOVERNMENT-APPROVED foreign investment pledges surged by 45.5 percent in the second quarter of the year, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said.

The PSA, in a report on Thursday, said foreign investment (FI) pledges approved during the period reached P22.50 billion from P15.46 billion in the same period a year ago.

Six investment promotion agencies, namely Board of Investments (BoI), Clark Development Corp., Philippine Economic Zone Authority, Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority, Authority of the Freeport Area of Bataan, and Cagayan Economic Zone Authority approved these pledges.

The BoI in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao reported no investment approvals in the April-June period.

Of the total amount, P12.53 billion were for information and communication; P3.62 billion for construction; and P2.27 billion for manufacturing.

The majority of the approved foreign investments during the second quarter worth P12.52 billion is intended to finance projects classified as “nationwide” or situated in different parts of the country.

This was followed by Region 3 (Central Luzon) with P3.66 billion and Region 4A (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezon or Calabarzon) with P2.11 billion.



“The FI commitments for the second quarter of 2021 were mainly driven by investments from the United Kingdom (UK) which accounted for 55.6 percent of the total approved FI, followed by South Korea (10.0 percent) and the United States of America (USA, 9.5 percent),” said the PSA.

UK committed P12.52 billion, while South Korea and the USA pledged P2.25 billion and P2.13 billion, respectively.

The approved foreign investments are expected to generate 17,013 jobs.