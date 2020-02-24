Foreigner nabbed for spitting in restaurant

MANILA, Philippines — A Chinese man caught on video spitting on the floor of a fast-food restaurant in Tondo, Manila, last week has been arrested by the police at his condominium unit.

According to the police, the Special Mayor’s Reaction Team conducted follow-up operations after the security guard of the establishment filed a report in the Moriones police station.

In a viral video, the 35-year-old Jinxiong Cai yelled at the guard, Alejandro Natividad, who had confronted him for spitting on the floor of a restaurant on Saturday.

Despite the presence of witnesses, Cai repeatedly denied the allegation, saying he was merely waiting for his food.

Cai, who was arrested hours after the incident, will face charges of grave scandal, unjust vexation and malicious mischief.

