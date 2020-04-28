Foreigners who flout quarantine rules face arrest, deportation

MANILA, Philippines — Foreigners who will defy rules imposed during the enhanced community quarantine period may face arrest or deportation since the ECQ protocols in the country are not exclusive for Filipinos, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) stressed Tuesday.

Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente issued the reminder a day after news broke out on the heated altercation between a Spanish national and a police officer in an upscale subdivision in Makati City over the supposed quarantine violation of the foreigner’s helper.

“The ECQ guidelines were placed to promote public health and safety among members of the society. That means everyone, including foreign nationals. Aliens who disregard the law may face deportation,” he said in a statement.

He cited Section 6 of the Republic Act No. 11469 or the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act which states that foreign offenders of the ECQ rules shall be penalized and deported.

“Aliens who blatantly disregard our laws, especially during this critical period, [will] not only face criminal charges but also immigration deportation cases as well. If deported, alien offenders will be perpetually barred from returning to the country,” warned Morente.

The BI chief said foreigners who violate ECQ rules do not only show disrespect to the country’s laws but also pose risks to the health of other people.

On Sunday, Senior Master Sergeant Roland Von Madrona attempted to arrest Javier Salvador Parra in his front yard in Dasmarinas Village after a heated argument over the supposed violation of his house helper who was spotted without a face mask while watering plants in front of the foreigner’s residence.

A video of the incident was captured by Parra’s wife, showing him being tackled to the ground by Madrona to arrest him.

A separate video from the police which was taken before that, however, showed Madrona politely speaking to Parra to explain the supposed violation of the house helper, but a furious Parra started hurling expletives.

Charges for disobedience to a person in authority, direct assault, and for violation of the Makati City Ordinance 2000-089 for not wearing a face mask outside residence are being prepared against Parra.

Maj. Gideon Ines, Makati City police investigation division chief, earlier said Parra’s housemaid will also be issued an ordinance violation receipt.

