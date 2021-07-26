FORESEE Industrial SSD Products Employ Wide Temperature Technology to Boost Intelligent Industrial Scenarios

SHENZHEN, China, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — In recent years, new business models have emerged in the wake of rapid industrial IoT development. These include smart transportation, smart medical care, smart manufacturing, smart security and smart retail. The massive amount of data generated in smart scenarios is analyzed and processed on MPS and gradually expanded to the edge. Against this backdrop, embedded computers and industrial-grade storage systems are playing an important role in the industry.
The FORESEE industrial storage R&D team has recently launched industrial SSD products intended for the industrial/automotive electronics market. Based on an in-house hardware architecture, FORESEE industrial SSD products use software algorithms with independent intellectual property rights, as well as wide-temperature design solutions and hardware selection, to meet any and all needs regarding wide temperature, high capacity, and high bandwidth storage in power, automotive, and industrial fields.
Meeting Industrial Standard for Diversified Options
FORESEE industrial SSD products, which use an in-house architecture and firmware algorithms as a foundation, employ wide-temperature hardware selection and integrate hardware, firmware and software into data storage and management solutions. These products currently come in M.2 2242, M.2 2280, mSATA, and 2.5inch models and have capacity options ranging from 8GB to 1TB. They are designed with a built-in LDPC ECC engine, emergency power failure protection, and other features. Utilizing the latest controller technology, FORESEE industrial SSD products enhance SSD durability and data integrity to meet industrial storage standards.
|
SSD
|
A88M4
|
A88M4-S
|
A88M8
|
A66M8
|
A88MS
|
A88MS-S
|
A88MH
|
A66MH
|
Interface
|
SATA III
|
Type
|
M.2 2242
|
M.2 2280
|
mSATA
|
2.5 inch
|
Capacity
|
32-128G
|
8-32G
|
64-128G
|
256G-1T
|
32-128G
|
32-64G
|
64-128G
|
256G-1T
|
Flash memory medium
|
MLC
|
pSLC
|
MLC
|
TLC
|
MLC
|
pSLC
|
MLC
|
TLC
|
DRAM
|
DRAM-less
|
Operating Temperature
|
-40~85℃
|
MTBF
|
2.5 million hours
|
Warranty
|
3 Years
|
S.M.A.R.T. Function
|
Y
|
TRIM Function
|
Y
|
Power-loss Safeguard
|
N
|
Y
|
Temperature Control
|
Y
|
Model
|
FISKRW032G-B2A43
FISKRW064G-B2A43
FISKRW128G-B2A43
|
FISKRW008G-B2A53
FISKRW016G-B2A53
FISKRW032G-B2A53
|
FISPRW064G-B2A43
FISPRW128G-B2A43
|
FISPRW256G-G8A56
FISPRW512G-G8A56
FISPRW001T-G8A56
|
FISQRW064G-B2A43
FISQRW128G-B2A43
|
FISQRW032G-B2A53
FISQRW064G-B2A53
|
FISHRW064G-B2A43
FISHRW128G-B2A43
|
FISHRW256G-G8A56
FISHRW512G-G8A56
FISHRW001T-G8A56
Adapting to the Industrial and Automotive Electronics Markets for Demanding Terminal Applications
FORESEE industrial SSD products are compliant with IATF 16949 specifications. Featuring high stability, reliability, and consistency, these products can provide stable storage solutions for customers in the industrial control, rail transportation, telecom, automation, and medical fields amongst others.
Product Advantages
In-house Firmware Algorithm Design Makes Technology Practical
FORESEE industrial SSD products use an in-house architecture and firmware algorithms. Thanks to optimized features, product quality has been significantly improved. A variety of customized functions are available for diverse application scenarios, including temperature control, idle block acceleration, pre-replacement, health monitoring, and power failure protection.
Wide Temperature Adapts to Harsh Environments
Different from common consumer-grade products, all hardware and internal components of FORESEE industrial SSD products comply with industrial standards. With wide-temperature algorithms, they can run properly in harsh environments from –40℃ to +85℃.
Strict Testing Process for High Quality Requirements
FORESEE industrial SSD products have undergone a series of stringent tests on their functions, hardware, performance, stability, reliability testing, compatibility, etc. On average, they boast a MTBF of 2.5 million hours. During production testing, the products are put through read and write aging tests at low temperatures (–40℃) and high temperatures (+85℃), where they outperform consumer grade products in terms of adapting to changing temperatures and environmental tolerance. FORESEE’s quality management system is implemented throughout the whole process, from resource selection to product delivery, to ensure product quality and yield.
Outlook
As the smart era advances onward, industrial storage products are bound to play a pivotal role in the market. FORESEE, an industry brand of Longsys, will continue to engage in the industry storage market and continuously improve the industrial embedded storage solutions. Empowered by superior techniques and after-sales services, FORESEE industrial storage products will be applied in a wide range of terminals, and will grow together along with the industrial and automotive electronics market.