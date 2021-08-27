Foresight Begins Proof of Concept Project with a Leading Chinese Vehicle Manufacturer foresight.jpg

About Foresight
Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.
(Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX) is a technology company developing smart multi-spectral
vision software solutions and cellular-based applications. Through the
Company’s wholly owned subsidiaries, Foresight Automotive Ltd. and Eye-Net
Mobile Ltd., Foresight develops both “in-line-of-sight” vision systems and “beyond-line-of-sight” accident-prevention solutions.
Foresight’s vision solutions include
modules of automatic calibration, sensor fusion and dense 3D point cloud that
can be applied to diverse markets such as automotive, defense, autonomous
vehicles and heavy industrial equipment. Eye-Net Mobile’s cellular-based
solution suite provides real-time pre-collision alerts to enhance road safety
and situational awareness for all road users in the urban mobility environment
by incorporating cutting-edge AI technology and advanced analytics.
