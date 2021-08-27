Foresight Begins Proof of Concept Project with a Leading Chinese Vehicle Manufacturer foresight.jpg

About Foresight

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.

(Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX) is a technology company developing smart multi-spectral

vision software solutions and cellular-based applications. Through the

Company’s wholly owned subsidiaries, Foresight Automotive Ltd. and Eye-Net

Mobile Ltd., Foresight develops both “in-line-of-sight” vision systems and “beyond-line-of-sight” accident-prevention solutions.

Foresight’s vision solutions include

modules of automatic calibration, sensor fusion and dense 3D point cloud that

can be applied to diverse markets such as automotive, defense, autonomous

vehicles and heavy industrial equipment. Eye-Net Mobile’s cellular-based

solution suite provides real-time pre-collision alerts to enhance road safety

and situational awareness for all road users in the urban mobility environment

by incorporating cutting-edge AI technology and advanced analytics.

For more information about Foresight

and its wholly owned subsidiary, Foresight Automotive, visit www.foresightauto.com, follow @ForesightAuto1 on Twitter, or join Foresight Automotive on LinkedIn.

