Foresight Expands Chinese Market Presence with Establishment of Local Subsidiary Foresight-logo.jpg

Foresight Autonomous Holdings

Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX) is a technology company developing smart

multi-spectral vision software solutions and cellular-based applications.

Through the Company’s wholly owned subsidiaries, Foresight Automotive Ltd. and

Eye-Net Mobile Ltd., Foresight develops both “in-line-of-sight” vision systems

and “beyond-line-of-sight” accident-prevention solutions.

Foresight’s vision solutions

include modules of automatic calibration, sensor fusion and dense 3D point

cloud that can be applied to diverse markets such as automotive, defense,

autonomous vehicles and heavy industrial equipment. Eye-Net Mobile’s

cellular-based solution suite provides real-time pre-collision alerts to

enhance road safety and situational awareness for all road users in the urban

mobility environment by incorporating cutting-edge AI technology and advanced

analytics.

For more information about

Foresight and its wholly owned subsidiary, Foresight Automotive, visit

www.foresightauto.com,

follow @ForesightAuto1 on Twitter, or

join Foresight Automotive on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains

forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor”

provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other

Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations

of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example,

Foresight is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it

discusses that Foresight Changzhou

will receive a package of incentives and grants to aid in overcoming barriers

and achieving success in China with the support of CIP’s facilities and staff

as well as hire local engineers and high-quality staff who will be based in

CIP, that a local entity will facilitate the Company’s access to Chinese

vehicle manufacturers and Tier-One automotive suppliers and will potentially

increase local collaborations and joint venture undertakings, and that the

establishment of a Chinese subsidiary significantly expands the Company’s

presence in China and supports the Company’s strategy to become a dominant

player in the Asia-Pacific automotive market. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on

Foresight’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and

uncertainties, and actual results, performance or achievements of Foresight

could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in

this press release.

The forward-looking statements contained or implied in

this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including

those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Foresight’s

annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission

(“SEC”) on March 30, 2021, and in any subsequent filings with the

SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Foresight undertakes no obligation to

publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect

events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of

unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a

convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated

by reference into this press release. Foresight is not responsible for the

contents of third-party websites.

#Foresight