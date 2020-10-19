Forest City Clinched The Title Of Global Model Of Coastal Ecological Environment Protection, Winning SCAHSA For The 5th Time

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — The Global Forum on Human Settlements, the 15th Annual Session of Global Forum on Human Settlements (GFHS 2020) was organized in a virtual format as an observance of Urban October on October 15-16, 2020, with the theme being “Post-Pandemic Recovery and Transformation: Resilient Cities, Healthy Planet”. Ambassador Anwarul K. Chowdhury, Chairman of GFHS, Former UN Under-Secretary-General and High Representative delivered the opening address.

As a highlight of this annual meeting, the “Sustainable Cities and Human Settlements Awards Ceremony 2020” (SCAHSA 2020) was held on the evening of 16 October. Forest City, located in Johor, Malaysia, has won the “Sustainable Cities and Human Settlements Awards 2020 (SCAHSA) Global Model of Coastal Ecological Environment Protection”, for its excellent urban green ecosystem construction and development, adhering to the environmental protection concept throughout urban planning, construction, development and operations.

During the award ceremony, Dr. Awni Behnam, Former United Nations Assistant Secretary General, Honorary President of the International Ocean Institute (IOI), announced that Forest City was awarded the “Global Model of Coastal Ecological Environment Protection”. Many guests at the event highly recognized Forest City for its achievement. Dr. Ralph D. Wahnschafft, Senior Advisor on Sustainable Development Policies of Global Forum on Human Settlements (GFHS), pointed that sustainable development requires long-term continuous investment, and Forest City has done so by adopting green technology in the design and construction process to create more livable spaces. Mr. Alex Camprubi, Member of the Technical Committee of the Asian Habitat Society in consultative status with the United Nations (ECOSOC), praised Forest City’s consistent ecological and environmental protection measures, which not only fully reflected the sense of corporate social responsibility, but also achieved the balanced development of urban operations and green ecology.



Mr. Alex Camprubi, Member of the Technical Committee of the Asian Habitat Society in consultative status with the United Nations (ECOSOC) with Dr. Kelly Wang, Deputy General Manager of Country Garden Overseas and SAR Division, the representative of Forest City

This is the fifth consecutive year that Forest City has received this international award. In 2019, Forest City won the “Global Green Smart City Award” for its green buildings and smart city development. In 2018, Forest City won the ” Global Model of City-Industry Integration Award”, and its industrialized building system IBS won the ” Global Model of Green Building Industrial Park (IBS Park)” in 2017. In 2016, Forest City won the title of”Global Human Settlements Award on Planning and Design”.



Forest City – Global Model of Coastal Ecological Environment Protection 2020

In September 2020, Forest City published Forest City Ecological Development Action Plan during the launch of its Eco Museum Phase 1 Exhibition Hall. The plan outlined the goals and targets of eco city development, operation and management from the start of project development in 2014 towards the future. Following this plan, Forest City will carry out green infrastructure development as a foundation, leverage on high-tech industries to enhance urban economic development, and eventually become a green and vibrant city with diversified industries and cultures.



Forest City Overview

Dr. Kelly Wang, Deputy General Manager of Country Garden’s Overseas and SAR Division, received the award on behalf of Forest City. She said: “Forest City has always adhered to sustainable development, focusing on the balanced development of urban development and the natural environment, and implementing green ecological development plans in stages. Coastal ecological protection is one of the most important areas to cover. The phase 1 exhibition hall of Forest City Eco-Museum launched this year shows the achievement of Forest City in the construction of a green city and coastal ecological protection. Forest City is willing to work with the like-minded people around the world to build a Resilient City, and share a Healthy Planet. I hope Forest City can host this grand ceremony one day!”

Forest City is co-developed by Country Garden and Johor government-backed Esplanade Danga 88 Sdn Bhd (EDSB). It is strategically located in the fast-growing Iskandar Development Region, Malaysia, injecting another source of growth in ASEAN. It stands adjacent to Tuas second link, spanning approximately 30 KM2, including four man-made islands, golf resort and IBS industrial park. Forest City will be a smart and green futuristic city that combines environment design, industry integration planning concept to create an ideal, idyllic and technology-driven living and working space ecosystem.