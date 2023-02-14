Trending Now

Forest fires break out in Bontoc, Mountain Province

TopNews
admin

Forest fires break out in Bontoc, Mountain Province

Bontoc fire - first report. STORY: Forest fires break out in Bontoc, Mountain Province

The Bontoc Emergency Operations Center spotted the first fire at 4:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. (Photo from the Facebook page of the Municipality of Bontoc)

MANILA, Philippines — Several forest fires broke out in Bontoc, Mountain Province, the municipality reported in a Facebook post at 5:27 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Bontoc Emergency Operations Center recorded the first fire at 4:40 p.m. in Sitio Napu, Barangay Bontoc Ili.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a later Facebook post at 6:55 p.m., the Napu section was reported passable, but motorists were advised to proceed with caution as there might be falling stones and rocks.

At 7:40 p.m., first responders were reported to have contained the fire.

FEATURED STORIES

“However, another forest fire along Balitian, Bontoc Ili, was reported. The teams are currently at the site to extinguish the fire,” according to another post at 8:09 p.m.

Members of the Bontoc Emergency Response Team, the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, and the Bontoc Municipal Police Station were on standby at the site.

INQUIRER.net inquired about the latest status of the fires through the town’s Facebook chat but has not received a response as of this writing.

Baguio Read near the sit of the Bontoc fire

Baguio Road is passable but motorists were advised to proceed with care as there might be falling stones and rocks. (Photo from the Facebook page of the Municipality of Bontoc)

Bontoc forest fire view from road

Another forest fire broke out in Sitio Balitian, Barangay Bontoc Ili. Emergency teams were immediately sent to the site. (Photo from the Facebook page of the Municipality of Bontoc)

RELATED STORIES

Fire razes P2 million worth of properties in Ifugao

Mt. Pulag closed, given time to heal after fire hits Benguet forests

P16-M fine, prison time for trekkers in Mount Pulag fire

ATM
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.

Your subscription has been successful.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

Follow @FMangosingINQ on Twitter

–>

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.

Related Posts

Back To Top