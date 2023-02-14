Forest fires break out in Bontoc, Mountain Province

MANILA, Philippines — Several forest fires broke out in Bontoc, Mountain Province, the municipality reported in a Facebook post at 5:27 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Bontoc Emergency Operations Center recorded the first fire at 4:40 p.m. in Sitio Napu, Barangay Bontoc Ili.

In a later Facebook post at 6:55 p.m., the Napu section was reported passable, but motorists were advised to proceed with caution as there might be falling stones and rocks.

At 7:40 p.m., first responders were reported to have contained the fire.

“However, another forest fire along Balitian, Bontoc Ili, was reported. The teams are currently at the site to extinguish the fire,” according to another post at 8:09 p.m.

Members of the Bontoc Emergency Response Team, the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, and the Bontoc Municipal Police Station were on standby at the site.

INQUIRER.net inquired about the latest status of the fires through the town’s Facebook chat but has not received a response as of this writing.

