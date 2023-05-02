Forex Forest Algorithmic Trading Reports Impressive 2,300% Profit in 10 Months0428_PR.jpg

HONG KONG SAR & SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 2 May 2023 – As AI technology matures, the development of personalized AI applications has become a hot topic, following the debut of OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot. With the support of personalized AI technology and fintech, the AI trader program is no longer limited to investment giants, private banks, and large financial institutions. Individual investors can also profit from the investment market by using personalized AI trading programs, becoming a new trend in the global financial market.

Forex Forest, a fintech company that provides high-end AI algorithmic trading technology to the global investment market, is leading the way into a new era of AI program trading. It disrupts the traditional investment methods that require a significant amount of human effort and allows individual investors to use smart and intelligent automated trading programs (commonly known as EA). Recently, the company’s EA has attracted widespread attention due to its strong investment performance, bringing investors an astonishing 2,300% return in just 40 weeks, demonstrating its excellent results in advanced AI investment trading technology.

Forex Forest’s core competitiveness lies in its AI trading program, which uses advanced technologies such as big data analysis and machine learning to quickly identify market trends, effectively capture profit opportunities, and obtain excellent returns.

Refer to the authentic data provided by investors using the Forex Forest AI algo trading program (EA), a $1,515 investment yielded a profit of $32,000 in just 40 weeks, with a return rate of over 20 times in just 10 months. The overall trading win rate is as high as 61.6%, far higher than that of ordinary manual traders, demonstrating AI’s ability to outperform human traders.

As AI program trading gains widespread attention, many investors are realizing that AI programs can replace humans in automated trading. More and more investors are seeking more efficient and stable investment methods, and Forex Forest’s trading program is dedicated to developing AI investment trading technology and promoting the development and innovation of personalized fintech projects to meet the needs of individual investors.

Forex Forest was invited to AWS seminar to share AI program trading that predicts future market trends

Wayne Ng, founder and chairman of Forex Forest, was recently invited by Amazon Web Service (AWS) to co-host a program trading seminar and share the latest global developments in AI program trading from an industry leader’s perspective. During the seminar, Wayne Ng pointed out that the financial market is a system that operates 24 hours a day and is influenced by both human actions and news events, producing a massive amount of data every day. Precisely analyzing this data and making the correct investment decisions is beyond the grasp of ordinary investors. Therefore, the application of AI has become an essential part of the investment process.

Another focus of the seminar was Wayne Ng’s announcement that Forex Forest has further improved its AI financial investment trading capabilities. Its innovative automatic trading program can predict future market trends, allowing individual investors to obtain higher returns, which is currently the most important direction for practice. As AI technology continues to develop, the competition between humans and programs may gradually shift to AI vs. AI.

Forex Forest Algorithmic Trading Emerges as Sizzling Investment Tool, Expands Asian Business to Singapore

Forex Forest is one of the few financial technology companies in Asia that focuses on developing trading programs. Its in-house developed AI automatic trading program (Expert Advisor) has won the global best trading program award for three consecutive years and was recently selected as the world’s best automatic program financial innovation enterprise by the 2023 International Business Magazine Awards, receiving international recognition and applause. Invited to share at the AWS Hong Kong headquarters, it is evident that Forex Forest has a significant influence and leading position in the field of program trading.

Forex Forest has always been committed to creating the world’s best automatic trading program. Its excellent technical team has developed a highly flexible program trading strategy that can quickly adapt to market changes and keep up with the latest trends in financial technology. In addition to bringing outstanding investment returns to investors, it also adopts various risk management strategies, such as stop loss and default risk levels. Forex Forest not only provides professional high-end personalized AI trading program technology but also offers customers rich educational resources, including video training, offline tutorials, and guidance, allowing Forex Forest to quickly rise to the top of the financial technology market and become an industry leader. At the beginning of this year, its business expanded to Singapore, bringing the latest AI algorithm technology with great potential to the market.

With the popularization of AI technology, many investors have turned to artificial intelligence. Whether they are ordinary retail investors or financial institutions, everyone is eager for more powerful AI tools to obtain excess investment returns. Forex Forest’s trading program will undoubtedly become a popular choice in the market, providing global investors with more efficient and intelligent trading solutions.

