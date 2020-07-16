‘Forgive, don’t seek revenge’: Bong reveals Revilla Sr’s advice in old video

MANILA, Philippines — Before his passing in June, former Senator Ramon Revilla Sr. advised his son and namesake, Senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. not to seek revenge on the people behind the latter’s imprisonment in 2014.

In a video made public by Bong on his social media accounts on Wednesday, the late senator briefly talked about his son’s childhood and his generosity as he wished him luck on his senatorial run.

ADVERTISEMENT

Daddy, lalo kitang namiss.Hindi ko po alam na may ginawa ka palang ganito last year. Na sa kabila ng karamdaman mo,… FEATURED STORIES Posted by Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020

The older Revilla’s video message was taken before Bong won a seat in the Senate in the May 2019 elections.

“Sa mga nag-imprison sakanya, huwag siyang maghigantihan, patawarin na niya,” the late senator said.

(To those behind your imprisonment, you should not seek revenge. Forgive them.)

Bong was accused of allocating P224 million from his Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) to bogus non-government organizations of the scam’s alleged mastermind Janet Lim-Napoles. Other former senators tagged in the controversy were Juan Ponce Enrile and Jinggoy Estrada.

In December 2018, Bong was released from the custodial center of the Philippine National Police at Camp Crame after the Sandiganbayan acquitted him of plunder related to the scam. He also posted bail for 16 other graft cases.

“Ang pagtakbo niya muli pagka-senador, awa ng Diyos mananalo siyang muli dahil mahal siya ng mga fans, lalo na mabait siya at tsaka mapagbigay. Tumutulong talaga yan sa mga nangangailangan,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

(In his senatorial run, by God’s mercy he will win again because his fans love him, especially because he is kind and generous. He really extends help to those in need.)

The late senator also looked back on Bong’s childhood.

“Masasabi ko matapang siya. Nung siya ay bata pa, nagbibisekleta, nabangga siya dun sa generator. Bali yung kamay niya pero hindi ko nakitang umiyak,” he said.

(What I can say is that he’s strong. When he was a child, he was riding a bike and he collided with the generator. He broke his arm but I did not see him cry.)

The older Revilla further recalled the time his son gave him his car and watch just because he jested that he would want to have them.

“Minsan nabiro ko siya sa kanyang kotse. Gusto ko kako magkaroon ng kotse na yun, pinauwi na sakin yung kotse,” he said.

(One time I joked with him about his car. I said I want a car like his and then he let me bring it home with me.)

“Yung nabanggit ko lang sa kanya kako maganda yang relo mo, Sayo na ika ‘to. Binigay na,” he added.

(I also mentioned to him that his watch looked nice, he then said ‘Here you go.’ He gave it to me.)

In ending his video message, the late senator expressed confidence that Bong will win in the 2019 elections.

“Bong, inaasahan ko sa tulong ng Panginoon, mananalo kang muli sa pagka-Senador. Goodluck sa ‘yo. Alam kong hindi ka pababayaan ng Panginoon sapagkat mabuti kang bata. I love you, son,” he said.

(Bong, with the help of the Lord, you will win a Senate seat again. Goodluck. I know the Lord will take care of you because you’re a kind person. I love you, son.)

In the caption accompanying the video, Bong said he felt extreme longing for his father.

“Daddy, lalo kitang namiss. Hindi ko po alam na may ginawa ka palang ganito last year. Na sa kabila ng karamdaman mo, ipinag kampanya mo pa po ako,” he said.

(Daddy, I missed you even more. I did not know that you did this last year. Despite your illness, you still campaigned for me.)

“Even after your passing, you still make me prouder to be your son. Salamat sa lahat Daddy. I will continue to strive to be even more deserving of your name and your love,” he added.

The older Revilla died on June 26 due to heart failure. He was 93.

Revilla Sr. served as a senator from 1992 to 2004. He was also an award-winning actor best known for his movie roles “Nardong Putik” and “Pepeng Agimat.”

EDV

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ