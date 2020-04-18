“Former 2NE1 member Minzy leaves agency: ‘I left my company and got the freedom’”

Minzy is free after months of dealing with a legal dispute with her agency.

South Korean singer Minzy, who is best known as one of the members of the K-Pop quartet 2NE1, has officially left her agency after months of legal dispute.

For the past couple of months, Minzy has been dealing with her label The Music Works which she claimed failed to fulfill their contract agreement.

Former 2NE1 member Minzy will reportedly work in PH; all set to file legal dispute against Korean label

Nearly five months later, Minzy announced that she finally achieved ‘freedom’ as she officially ended her contract with her agency.

On Instagram, Minzy announced that she is now ready to embark on a new journey and thanked her fans who supported her all the way.

“I’m about to embark on a new journey. I left my company and got freedom. For the fans who always support me, I ended the contract with my agency well through negotiations,” she said.

Admitting that she hasn’t been able to go all out in showcasing her talent in the past couple of years, she promised her fans that they’ll get to see her more often soon — especially now that she’s free.

She stated: “I leave much to be desired because I haven’t been able to show you my works and performance in recent years, but from now on, I can show you more often. I will meet you bright and energetic on the stage to match the name, Minzy. Above all, I will communicate more often with fans who always support me!”

It was in 2016 when Minzy decided to leave YG Entertainment and eventually transferred to Music Works as a solo artist.