Former ABS-CBN employees in the House bat for franchise renewal

MANILA, Philippines — Former employees of ABS-CBN, now members of the House of Representatives, on Monday drummed support for the renewal of the franchise of the network as the lower chamber resumed deliberations on the issue.

Laguna Rep. Sol Aragones said ABS-CBN “went above and beyond its obligations” as a network by helping those in need, citing its charitable programs especially in times of calamities and even during ordinary times.

“ABS-CBN was not only interested in reporting the news but it went above and beyond the obligations of a broadcast network by helping those in need, no matter how few they may be. No matter how far they may be. Truly, simply, ABS-CBN stood for then as they stand for now, in the service of the Filipino,” Aragones said in her sponsorship speech.

Aragones, a former reporter of the network, said the network has given relief goods for over 12 million victims of calamities since 2009, built and repaired more than 600 classrooms, and gave some 300,000 scholarship grants for students in 68 provinces.

She also hailed ABS-CBN Foundation’s “Sagip Kapamilya” program which had provided assistance to victims of natural calamities, as well as its child welfare arm, “Bantay Bata.”

“All of these, and many more, is what ABS-CBN is all about. Over and above the news and entertainment, it stood for then, as it stands for now, in the service of the Filipino. This is my personal knowledge. This is my personal experience,” she said.

Nueva Ecija Rep. Micaela Violago, also recommended the immediate grant of the network’s franchise so that it could continue fulfilling its mandate of being “in the service of the Filipino.”

She noted that ABS-CBN has been at the forefront of providing TV and radio programming service for seven decades.

“I stand for the corporation’s 11,000 employees and more, composed of the rank and file, talents, professionals, my previous coworkers who are facing uncertainty with regard to their jobs and sources of income and livelihood at this worst possible time as we face the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said.

She also stressed that its services are needed especially that the country is facing the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

“We can’t in any way undervalue the huge role that ABS-CBN plays for the Filipino people,” Violago said.

Meanwhile, Parañaque City Rep. Joy Myra Tambunting said ABS CBN helped “mold” what she is today.

“My mentors in ABS-CBN taught me a lot about work. The value of work, hard work, respect for work, accuracy, love and respect for coworkers, and most of all, the dignity of work from God. These lessons helped mold me (to be) what I am today,” she said.

Antique Rep. Loren Legarda, also a former ABS-CBN broadcast journalist and perhaps its most accomplished former employee now in the political arena, also trained her focus on concerns for the network’s employees amid the COVID-19 crisis.

“I stand for the corporation’s 11,000 employees and more, composed of the rank and file, talents, professionals, my previous coworkers who are facing uncertainty with regard to their jobs and sources of income and livelihood at this worst possible time as we face the COVID-19 pandemic. Let us all help them and let us help the industry,” she said.

The House is tackling the 12 bills seeking to grant ABS-CBN a 25-year franchise.

