Former actress arrested in Christmas Day drug sting

MANILA, Philippines — Instead of celebrating the Christmas season with joy, former sexy actress Jenny Roa or Jennifer Kiilsgaard was arrested following a drug buy-bust operation in Pasay City on Wednesday, Christmas Day.

Roa was arrested along with Norman Viña in Brgy. 42 Zone 6, Pasay City, at around 9:50 p.m., police said.

Recovered from them were four sachets of suspected “shabu” weighing about four grams with an estimated street value of about P31,000.

Roa and Viña are currently detained at the Pasay City police station’s Drug Enforcement Unit custodial facility.

Former actress Jenny Roa (Jennifer Kiilsgaard in real life) and Norman Viña were arrested in a drug buy-bust operation in Pasay City on Wednesday, December 25.  (Photo from Pasay City police)

