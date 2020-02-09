“Former ‘America’s Got Talent’ champion sings praises for Marcelito Pomoy”

A former champion of “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” was full of praise for Marcelito Pomoy, saying he is a “super big fan” of the Filipino singer.

On Instagram, Shin Lim, a magician who gained international fame after winning the 13th season of “America’s Got Talent: The Champions”, posted a reaction video on Marcelito’s rendition of Andre Bocelli’s “Con Te Partito” last Monday.

“My reaction after watching @marcelitopomoy8 perform,” he wrote as caption.

Responding to this, Marcelito said: “Thank you brother”.

In a separate post by Marcelito, the two again exchanged compliments, with Shin saying he was “a super big fan of the singer”, and the Pinoy performer lauding the Canadian-American magician for his “amazing” and “impressive” magic.

“I want to know how to do it,” he added.

Marcelito is among the finalists who will be competing with the four golden buzzer acts Angelina Jordan, Boogie Storm, V. Unbeatable and Sillhouettes next week.

Marcelito, who rose to fame after winning the second season of “Pilipinas Got Talent” in 2011, which aired on ABS-CBN, was first recognized abroad for his “golden female voice” when he appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”