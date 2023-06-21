Former anti-smuggling member of PCG shot dead in Zamboanga City

MANILA, Philippines — A 29-year-old Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) personnel formerly working in anti-smuggling operations was shot and killed in Zamboanga City.

Coast Guard Ensign Genard Santos was about to ride his motorcycle when an unidentified man shot him in Barangay Lower Calarian last June 15.

Santos was brought to the nearest hospital but was declared “dead on arrival” by the attending physician.

According to the PCG, Santos was working as part of the Coast Guard’s anti-smuggling operations in General Santos City before he was transferred to Zamboanga City.

Santos was born in Curuan, Zamboanga City on November 27, 1993, and was a member of the Coast Guard Officers’ Course Class 25-2020 Duha Limara.

“We salute you, CG Ensign Santos,” The PCG said in a statement on Wednesday. “Thank you for your service.”

Coast Guard District Southwestern Mindanao also said Santos’ “enthusiasm and devotion to duty marked him as an outstanding Coast Guard Officer and as such, he commanded the respect of the Officers and Men of this unit.”

“He displayed the finest example of soldierly bearing, discipline, and conduct,” the Coast Guard district said in a Facebook post.

