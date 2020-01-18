“Former child actor Jiro Manio arrested in Marikina”

Jiro Manio was arrested for alleged frustrated homicide.
Former child actor Jiro Manio was arrested in Marikina City on Friday night for alleged frustrated homicide, according to police reports.
In a report by DZBB, Jiro reportedly attacked and stabbed the man identified as Zeus Doctolero three times.
Jiro claimed that it was the victim who hit him first with a helmet.
Notable works of Jiro as a child actor include Magnifico, Anghel sa Lipa, and Bagong Buwan, among others.
Jiro Manio leaves rehabilitation center ahead of time
In 2015, Jiro entered a wellness facility to undergo rehabilitation with the help of Tanging Ina co-star Ai Ai delas Alas. He left the facility in 2017 even before his program ended.