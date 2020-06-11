“Former child star Belle Mariano turns 18”

On Instagram, former child star Belle Mariano shared photos showing how she celebrated her birthday on Wednesday, June 10, while under quarantine.

Actress Belle Mariano has turned 18.

On Instagram, the former child star shared photos showing how she celebrated her birthday on Wednesday, June 10, while under quarantine.

Belle started her showbiz career at the age of 9. She was on kiddie gag show “Goin’ Bulilit” before appearing as various support roles in teleseryes.

Earlier this year, she was announced to play the lead character in the upcoming iWant series “He’s Into Her”, adapted from a book of the same name.

Aside from the series, where she stars opposite Donny Pangilinan, Belle is also set to headline the much-awaited prequel to the well-loved film “Four Sisters in a Wedding” as the young Gabbie Salazar, who was originally played by Shaina Magdayao.

A release date for both projects has yet to be announced as of this writing.