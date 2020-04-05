Trending Now

Former DENR chief Fulgencio Factoran Jr. dies at 76

Former DENR Secretary Fulgencio Factoran Jr. (Photo from his Facebook account)

MANILA, Philippines — Former Environment Secretary Fulgencio “Jun” Factoran Jr. died at the age of 76 on Palm Sunday, Rappler, where he was a board member, reported this on its website.

In response, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) condoled with the family Factoran family on Twitter, saying: “Our deepest sympathy and prayers to you and your family, former DENR Secretary Fulgencio Factoran Jr. May you rest in peace.”

Factoran, a veteran lawyer, served as the secretary of then DENR from 1987 to 1992 under then-President Corazon Aquino.

