Former DILG Secretary is Kris Aquino’s new

The name Mel Senen Sarmiento has been topping Google searches since Kris Aquino confirmed on Instagram that the “special someone” she greeted on his birthday was indeed the former DILG Secretary.

Before her big reveal, Aquino wrote, “He really did come when my grief was unbearable; he continues to give me unselfish support and comfort; he’s been around for all my ups and downs, health woes, and tears – plus Bimb likes him… Most of all he makes me feel taken care of, secure, and safe. So he is deserving of this birthday greeting that all of you are now seeing because for me he is #special.”

Sarmiento served as Cabinet Secretary when Aquino’s brother, recently deceased Benigno Simeon “Noynoy” Aquino 3rd, was president. He only held the position for a year, from 2015 to 2016, and was previously mayor and vice mayor of Calbayog City from 2004 to 2011. He had also been elected to Congress in 2010 representing Western Samar.

Aquino publicly acknowledged Sarmiento for the first time when she posted a photo of the flowers he sent her to thank her for greeting him. Bimby, Aquino’s youngest, was also in the photo ergo her caption: “Obviously he has Bimb’s yes, and I’ve always been vocal. When my sons are okay, then my world’s okay.”



Receiving a barrage of well wishes in her comments section, Aquino further wrote, “Thank you for wanting me to be happy, this time I feel even Noy in heaven will finally approve, siguro naman because we’d never have met had it not been for him.”

True to Aquino’s description, Sarmiento is definitely keeping her safe, coming to her defense when a netizen called her “narcissistic.”

Using Aquino’s very Instagram account, he wrote back, “Wag naman masamain kung nag greet nga sa ‘kin, ba’t naman napunta na sa malas? Eh napasaya nga nya ko- kung tutuusin napaka swerte ko. Kung nag sama nga tayo sa [DILG] na minahal ko, konting respeto naman sa min ni Kris. – Mel Senen Sarmiento.”