Former Social Welfare secretary Corazon “Dinky” Soliman died on Sunday. She was 68 years old.

This was confirmed by former Finance secretary Cesar Purisima.

“Oh no Dinky Soliman. Rest In Peace my dear friend. You will now be in eternal Sunflower bliss. We will miss you,” Purisima said.

Soliman served as secretary of the social welfare department under the Arroyo and Aquino administrations.

She was last seen at the necrological services of the former president Benigno Aquino 3rd last June.