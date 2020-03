“Former Goin’ Bulilit star Igiboy Flores is now an entrepreneur”

Igiboy Flores, best known for his stint on the long-running Sunday gag show Goin’ Bulilit, is now pursuing a business.

Indeed, Igiboy is a bulilit no more – and proof of that was his attendance at the wedding of his best friend and former child star Carl Barrameda over the weekend.

Igiboy, who stood as groomsman at the wedding of the his fellow Goin’ Bulilit castmate, revealed that conversations among them usually revolve around weddings and baptism nowadays.

“Actually nu’ng kasal na ‘yun, abay ko. Groomsman ako. Nag-aasaran na kami na ‘O kinasal na si Carl, sino na ang sunod?’ Siyempre inexpect naman naming na darating talaga sa point na ganu’n. Pero kumbaga hindi kami makapaniwala na ito na ‘to,” he told PUSH in an interview at the screening of the digitally restored Kailangan Kita for which he was a part of.

He went on: “Ito na ‘yung ng mga buhay namin na may mga ganito na. Na darating ang isang araw na hindi na lang kasal ang pupuntahan namin, mga binyag na rin ng mga kasama namin noon. So happy kami especially kina Carl na kinasal sila ngayon. And best wishes sa kanila.”

In the same interview, Igiboy opened up about his girlfriend of seven months whom he brought to the event. According to him, the reason behind why he brought his girlfriend to the screening was to allow the latter to get to know him more through his past film projects.

“Actually nandiyan nga ‘yung girlfriend ko ngayon kasama ko siya para ipakita kung sino ako nu’ng bata ako. Kasi kahit siya sinasabi sa akin noon nu’ng nag-meet kami sinasabi niya sa akin na hindi siya gaanong nanonood noon ng TV. So gusto ko ipakita,” he said.

He added: “Well, besides sa Bulilit, wala pa siya nakikita na show ko o movie nu’ng bata ako. Gusto ko ipakita sa kanya kung paano ako umarte noon, kung ano ‘yung itsura ko at kung gaano ako pumayat noon bago ako lumaki.”

Asked if he feels pressured to follow the footsteps of the first Bulilit to get married – Carl – Igiboy said: “Hindi naman. Siyempre bago nila ginawa – nila Carl and Nik, pinag-isipan nila ng maayos, ng mabuti kung ano ba talaga ‘yung tamang gagawin nila.”

Igiboy went on to say that such decisions requires a lot of contemplating, citing financial considerations as one of the main reason.

“And siyempre, sa’min din. Kailangan naming mag-decide kung ano ba ‘yung dapat naming gawin. Kung may priorities ba kami, kung may kailangan ba kaming unahin. Kasi siyempre ang marriage hindi ganu’n kadali ‘yun. Hindi din ganu’n ka-mura ‘yun ‘di ba? Magastos talaga siya. Kumbaga, kailangan pag-isipan talaga lahat ng ginagawa namin,” he said.

Meanwhile, Igiboy also share that he’s currently pursuing a business – a faith-based clothing line called Seven by Ignatius.

Born and raised as a Catholic, the 24-year-old star said his products transcend various religions and beliefs.

“Actually, may business ako ngayon. Gumawa ako ng sarili kong clothing brand. Ang pangalan niya is Seven – which is a faith-based clothing brand na hindi lang siya nag-fofocus sa Christianity. Kasi ako Catholic ako. Pero hindi lang siya nag-fofocus siya sa iba’t-ibang religions and beliefs. Kumbaga, kung ano ‘yung pinaniniwalaan mo, i-tatackle dun,” he shared.

Sharing some of the other stuff he’s into, he said: “T’saka nag-i-stream din ako. Video game streaming din ako.”

When asked if he’s earning through video gaming, he answered: “Right now, hindi. I’m doing it for fun. Hopefully, sana kunin ako.”