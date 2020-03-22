“Former ‘High School Musical’ star Vanessa Hudgens apologizes for comments on coronavirus crisis”

Vanessa Hudgens apologizes on social media following her remarks on coronavirus during an Instagram Live.

Former High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens took to Twitter to apologize for her remarks during an Instagram Live about the coronavirus pandemic, which did not sit well with netizens.

The actress tweeted, “Hey guys. I’m so sorry for the way I have offended anyone and everyone who has seen the clip from my Instagram live yesterday. I realize my words were insensitive and not at all appropriate for the situation in our country and the world are in right now.”

She continued, “This has been a huge wakeup call about the significance my words have, now more than ever. I’m sending safe wishes to everyone to stay safe and healthy during this crazy time.”

Vanessa has 38 million followers on Instagram and has 7 million followers on Twitter.