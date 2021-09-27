Former Iloilo representative ‘Oca’ Garin, 80

This photo from the House of Representatives of Philippines’ Facebook page shows Oscar Garin Sr.

Former Iloilo representative Oscar “Oca” Garin Sr. died on Sunday at the age of 80.

Flags were flown at half-mast to mourn and honor the former Guimbal mayor.

Iloilo Governor Arthur Defensor Jr. signed Executive Order No. 44 on Monday ordering the half-mast for a period of seven days.

Garin represented the first district of Iloilo at the House of Representatives from 1987 to 1998 and 2001-2004. He was once the administrator of the Philippine Coconut Authority.

He died after being confined in a hospital for 12 days upon showing symptoms and testing positive for Covid-19.

A mass to celebrate his life was held at their residence in Guimbal, Iloilo on Sunday night followed by a caravan going to the city where he was cremated at around 11 p.m.

His son and namesake Oscar “Richard” Garin Jr. said that his father, married to incumbent San Joaquin Mayor Ninfa Serag-Garin, was a family man.



“It doesn’t matter how long you live. The most important of all is how you live and you touched lives of other people,” he said.

His father’s guiding principle “Do not only repay kindness, pass it on” will always linger as they vowed to continue his legacy along with his sisters Jennifer, Sharon Karen, and Christine.

Sharon, currently representative of the AAMBIS OWA party-list, said that their father is one of a kind. He can talk for two hours with his listeners not getting bored.

“He is an institution that can never be replaced,” she said.

His youngest daughter Christine is vice governor of the province of Iloilo.

Incumbent Iloilo First District Rep. and former health secretary Janette Loreto-Garin is his daughter-in-law, being married to Richard who also occupied various elective posts.

Iloilo City Mayor Jerry P. Treñas said “Oca had been a leader in the province and brought improvement to his constituents.”