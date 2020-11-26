“Former Kapamilya stars Alec Duñgo and Angeli Gonzales pass Medical Board Exam”

Alec Duñgo and Angeli Gonzales are now licensed doctors. Congratulations!

Former showbiz personalities Alec Duñgo and Angeli Gonzales are now licensed doctors.

Alec and Angeli were among the new doctors who passed the November 2020 Physician Licensure Examination. The Professional Regulation Commission announced on Thursday, November 26, that 3,538 out of 4,704 passed the said exam.

Alec is a former housemate of Pinoy Brother: Teen Edition 4. He completed his medical degree at the University of Sto. Tomas and graduated cum laude in 2019.

Last September, Alec was interviewed by YouTube vlogger Rafael Erni and was asked why he chose to pursue medicine over show business.

Alec shared, “Siyempre sumali ako ng PBB noong 2012. Akala ko nong time na ‘yun doon ako papunta towards showbiz pero parang dumating sa point na na-miss kong mag-aral, na-miss kong mag-school, and even nong before I joined PBB naman, ‘yung dream ko talaga was to become a doctor. So nong ga-graduate na ako ng undergraduate course ko na BS Pharmacy, may turning point talaga na itutuloy ko mag-med school or ita-try ko mas mag focus sa showbiz?”

He relayed that he decided to become a doctor because he realized that not everyone is given the opportunity to become one.

READ: Former ‘PBB’ housemate Alec Duñgo gets productive with at-home surgical suture

“Pinili ko ‘yung med school unang-una mas kaunti ‘yung tao na nabibigyan ng chance na makapag-pursue ng medicine and I think hindi lang siya basta trabaho, vocation din siya eh. Parang sa tingin ko mas nakikita ko sarili ko na ginagawa ‘yun na tumutulong sa ibang tao. Although mahilig din ako mag-perform in general so na-enjoy ko rin ‘yung mga ginagawa na ganon na aspect ng showbiz. Ayon, I guess sa time na ‘yun inisip ko lang san ko mas nakikita ‘yung sarili ko back in 2015, kung gusto ko maging doctor or mas mag-showbiz pero mas nakita ko ‘yung stability sa medicine kaysa sa show business.

[embedded content]

Meanwhile, Angeli was a former child star. She was part of Home Along Da Riles from 2000 to 2003.

As a teen actress, she played the role of April in Luv U from 2012 to 2016. She starred in the show alongside Miles Ocampo and Marco Gumabao.

On Thursday, November 26, Angeli took to social media to celebrate her being a licensed doctor.

“Finally #LicensedtoHeal. To God be the Glory!” she posted.