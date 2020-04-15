Former Maccabees frontman Orlando Weeks announces debut solo album

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on April 15, 2020

The man that fronted English indie rockers The Maccabees, Orlando Weeks, has finally announced his first ever solo album – titled A Quickening.

The announcement follows the release of his first solo single ‘Safe In Sound’. With the news of the album, he’s followed that single up with a new cut ‘Blood Sugar’.

A Quickening comes as a result of what Weeks went through mentally in the months leading up to the birth of his son, trying to balance the idea that something so common can still be so special.

“I was trying to find a course through something that happens all the time, but still feels exceptional,” Weeks said in a statement of the album.

‘Blood Sugar’ explores the same idea, with reference to the fact that Big Ben stopped chiming and underwent repairs at the time of his son’s birth.

“I couldn’t work out if its silence was a good omen or a bad one,” Weeks said.

The Maccabees called it a day back in 2017, after announcing their split in 2016. Weeks fronted the band from their beginning in 2004 until their last gig.

A Quickening is out Friday, 12th June.

Listen to ‘Blood Sugar’ below.