Former Manila Times editor Maniego, 57

Former Manila Times editor Gianna Maniego died on Tuesday night, her daughter, Catriona, confirmed through her Facebook page. She was 57 years old.

Maniego died due to complications from pneumonia.

“Mom just passed away. 11:58 p.m.,” Catriona wrote on Facebook. “I don’t know what’s going to happen yet, but thank you all for your prayers and kindness the past month. Please send her another one to light her way to heaven. I love you and miss you already.”

According to her daughter, she was in need of blood typw B+ before her death. An online fundraiser was also launched, in which P68,875 was raised.

Maniego worked for The Manila Times as an editor for its property page (Build & Design). She also worked for the Manila Standard as digital and lifestyle editor.

According to Catriona, there will be no wake for her mother due to the current quarantine measures because of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic, but said she would like to host lunch or dinner once gatherings are allowed.