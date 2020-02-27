Former men’s magazine model arrested for drugs in Rizal

MANILA, Philippines — A former model for a men’s lifestyle magazine was arrested by operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and the local police in Taytay, Rizal for allegedly selling illegal drugs.

In a report, Levi OrtIz, director of the Special Enforcement Service (SES) of PDEA, identified the suspect as Charlene “Cindy” Mecayer, 24. PDEA agents nabbed Mecayer in a buy-bust operation in an apartment in Barangay Sta. Ana at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Confiscated from Mecayer were 11 sachets containing 10 grams of suspected shabu or methamphetamine hydrochloride worth P68,000, three sachets of suspected ecstasy tablets worth P4,500, and assorted drug paraphernalia.

Also seized from her were the P500 buy-bust money and her cellphone used in the transaction.

Cases for violation of Section 5 for selling prohibited drugs, Section 11 for its possession, and Section 12 for possessing paraphernalia are now being prepared for filing against the suspect.

