Former Misfits Drummer Joey Image Has Died

Former Misfits drummer Joey Image, pictured above (right), has sadly passed away at the age of 63.

His cause of death has not been made public, however the punk rocker, who was a member of the band in its formative years, had been battling liver cancer since 2016.

Prior to his death, he’d set up a GoFundMe page to help raise money for medical expenses in the hopes of securing a liver transplant.

“‘If you’ve ever listened to Misfits records on repeat, or met a friend/spouse at a horror punk show, or were inspired to start your own band because of ‘Horror Business’ – please consider even a small donation,” Image wrote on the fundraising page, which had only raised $8,000 of its $25K target.

Misfits confirmed the tragic news of his passing via their official social media channels overnight, writing: “R.I.P. Joey Image, March 5, 1957 – June 1, 2020. Misfits drummer late 1978 – 1979. Appears on the Misfits’ classic Horror Business & Night of the Living Dead 7-inches”.

RIP Joey Image.

You can listen to his drumming on ‘Horror Business’ below.

