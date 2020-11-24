“Former Miss Earth contestant in hot water for ‘hateful’ comments on K-Pop”

Filipino-German beauty queen-turned-singer Imelda Schweighart made comments against K-Pop.

“I hate K-Pop.”

These were the words of former Miss Earth Philippines contestant Imelda Schweighart who recently expressed her dissent towards K-Pop music as she encouraged Filipinos to support local music as a way of showing cultural appreciation.

In a series of now-deleted posts on Facebook posts, the ex-beauty queen-turned-singer — who now goes by the stage name Imelda — made comments against K-Pop that earned the ire of netizens.

According to Imelda, she “hates” K-Pop because Filipinos are allegedly losing “identities for trying to be like Koreans.” She added by saying: “Konting pride, please?”

Imelda went to say that Koreans are trying to invade the Philippines through music — even going as far as comparing Chinese “invasion” to Korean music dominance.

“Di hamak na mas magaling namang mag-English mga Pinoy kesa Korean. Kala ko ba Chinese nananakop? I think we’re getting it wrong. Lagi na lang tayong sinasakop,” she wrote in another post.

“Instead of seeing it in a way where they make hit charts therefore we should patronize, see it in a way where we deserve to make it as Filipinos and don’t sleep on how talented we are,” she stated.

Imeld also claimed that K-Pop artists are experiencing oppression and slavery, seemingly referring to the years of training undergone by most idols.

“Haven’t you seen the oppression and slavery on Korean artists? The processes and suffering for entertainment,” she said.

Attacking Korean artists for allegedly promoting “insecurity” instead of self-love for undergoing beauty enhancement, Imelda said: “I’m not sure if anyone can identify to them but if anyone could, it’s imagining what you could look like after heavy plastic surgery.”

“It’s altering the children’s minds to alter how they look … and it’s carving the next generation’s minds … Insecurity is what they sell. They are not promoting self-love,” she added.

She continued: “I want to see us carve our own lane, promote self-love, acceptance for shapes and sizes without too much compromise and sacrifice as entertainers. Diversity, for once!”

Imelda won Miss Earth Philippines in 2016 but decided to give up the crown following some controversial remarks.

The 22-year-old Filipino-German artist entered the local music scene this year and has released songs such as “Change My Mind,” “Cotton Candy,” “Power Trip,” “Bubba Luva,” and “Fuccboi,” among others.