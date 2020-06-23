Former Ozamiz archbishop Jesus Dosado; 80

ILIGAN CITY—The former archbishop of Ozamiz, Jesus A. Dosado, died on Tuesday (June 22), an official of the Catholic Church announced.

“It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Abp. Emeritus Jesus Dosado, CM, today,” Ozamiz Archbishop Martin Jumoad said.

Jumoad said Dosado died around 6:15 p.m. He was 80 years old.

Jumoad added that burial details will be announced later.

Dosado was Archbishop Emeritus of Ozamiz at the time of his death, having retired on Oct. 4, 2016. He was succeeded by Jumoad who used to be bishop of the Isabela prelature in Basilan.

A native of Sogod, Cebu, Dosado joined the Congregation of Missions and was ordained priest in 1968. He was appointed by Pope Paul VI as auxiliary bishop of Cebu in 1977.

From Cebu, he was transferred to Cagayan de Oro City and then Ozamiz in 1981. When the Ozamiz diocese was elevated into an archdiocese in 1983, Dosado served as its first head, until his retirement.

The Ozamiz archdiocese’s ecclesiastical jurisdiction included the dioceses of Dipolog (Zamboanga del Norte), Pagadian (Zamboanga del Sur), Iligan (Lanao del Norte) and the prelature of St. Mary in Marawi (Lanao del Sur).

Dosado served as vice chair of the Episcopal Commission on Liturgy of the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines.

