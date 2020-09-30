“Former ‘PBB’ housemate Mikee Agustin is pregnant”

Former ‘Pinoy Big Brother’ housemate and GirlTrends member Mikee Agustin is pregnant with her first child.

Former Pinoy Big Brother housemate and GirlTrends member Mikee Agustin is pregnant with her first child with partner, toy collector and content creator Yexel Sebastian.

The couple announced the news in their latest vlog where they pulled a pregnancy prank on their good friend, Vhong Navarro.

In the vlog, Mikee is seen stuffing her belly with clothes to look pregnant. However, it was revealed in the end that she is actually pregnant.

“Actually, hindi naman talaga si Kuya Vhong ang pina-prank namin kung hindi kayo,” said Yexel.

“Hindi kasi sa amin ganoon kadali na ilabas agad-agad. Kaya kung napapansin niyo kada live namin lagi siyang naka-black,” he went on. “Saka ‘yung pagpupursige natin sa pagbebenta — ‘di ba nagbebenta kami — kasi magkakaroon na kami ng baby. So talagang nag-ipon kami ng pera.”

On Tuesday, September 29, Mikee finally revealed her baby bump to the public as she officially launched her new skin care business.

In their vlog, Mikee said that, despite the current situation all over the world due to the coronavirus pandemic, 2020 is a good year for her and Yexel because of her pregnancy.

“Ngayong 2020 blessing talaga ito sa amin ni Yexel,” she said.

“Siyempre nalulungkot kami para sa mga kababayan nating Filipino pero siyempre hindi naman lahat pare-pareho. Gaya ng sa akin, itong 2020 is sobrang blessing sa akin ito. Number 1, ‘yung baby ko paparating at maraming nangyari sa buhay ko ngayong 2020 na mas better kumpara sa 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019. Para sa akin the best po ito lalo na may regalo si Lord sa atin,” said Yexel.

“Siya na maglalaro ng aking mga toy, may tagapagmana na,” added Yexel, who owns a toy museum in Las Piñas. “Bagong chapter ito ng aming buhay. Sana ay kasama namin kayo sa panibagong yugto, kasama ang aming baby.”

Mikee and Yexel have been dating for seven years.