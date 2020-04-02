“Former ‘PBB’ housemate Niña Jose and mayor-husband test positive for COVID-19”

Niña Jose says she and her husband are now doing great after testing positive for COVID-19.

Ex Pinoy Big Brother (PBB) housemate Niña Jose and her husband, Bayambang, Pangasinan Mayor Cezar Quiambao, have both tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease.

In a statement released on his official Facebook on Wednesday, April 1, Quiambao said they tested for COVID-19 infection during a medical check-up last March 16.

“During our 14-day quarantine, we confirmed that we were both positive so we received proper treatment from the doctors who believe that we have now recovered,” Quiambao wrote.

The 65-year-old local chief executive then went on to say that he and his wife Niña Jose will undergo another 14-day quarantine to “make sure that we are not putting anyone at risk.”

Niña Jose, 31, then shared the statement on her Facebook, revealing she and her husband are now “doing great.”

“Yes, we are positive for coronavirus but because God is more powerful than this, we are doing fine and we are doing great! God is good all the time. Mama Mary loves us,” she wrote.

Niña Jose joined the first-ever teen edition of Pinoy Big Brother — where Kim Chiu emerged as the Big Winner — in 2006.

After her stint on PBB, Jose went on to appear in various ABS-CBN shows including My Girl, Nagsimula sa Puso, and Mutya.

It was in 2017 when Jose tied the knot with Quiambao