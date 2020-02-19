“Former PBB housemates Ashley Del Mundo, Tan Roncal prep up for acting projects”

Ashley del Mundo will debut via the new iWant series “He’s Into Her” while Tan Roncal will take on his first-ever acting role through Maalaala Mo Kaya.

Former Pinoy Big Brother (PBB) housemates Ashley del Mundo and Tan Roncal are both excited to embark on their debut acting projects after almost a year since they left the house.

Del Mundo and Roncal, both chosen to present awards at the 5th Year of the PUSH Awards , shared how happy they are for the opportunity given to them.

“I feel very happy po ‘cause it’s my first time na mag-host,” Ashley Del Mundo said in an interview on the sidelines of PUSH Awards 2020.

Roncal, who revealed he feels the same way as Del Mundo about presenting awards at the event, said he felt nervous about taking his first-ever hosting stint.

“Ayun. Kagaya din po ng kay Ash, first time ko mag-host kaya masarap sa feeling. Tsaka first time ko. Kinakabahan ako. Success naman,” Roncal said.

Asked as to how they feel about the breaks given to them, Roncal said: “Sobrang happy po kasi last year po parang low-key pa. Pero ngayon parang medyo better po. Kaya ayun, masaya.”

Del Mundo, for her part, said: “Entering 2020 patient and waiting for new opportunities to come along.”

Ashley del Mundo will debut via the new iWant series “He’s Into Her” while Tan Roncal will take on his first-ever acting role through Maalaala Mo Kaya.

“I have an iWant series. He’s Into Her. Abangan niyo po,” Del Mundo said of her upcoming iWant project.

“Abangan niyo po ako. Nasa MMK po ako,” Roncal said.

Meanwhile, the love team also shared their preparations for the upcoming project — revealing that the two of them are currently going through workshops for their roles in the upcoming iWant project.

“Nag-wuworkshop po kami. ‘Yung mga workshops namin every workshop namin sabi ng mga coaches namin nag-iimprove kami. Maganda po pakinggan kasi nakaka-boost din ng confidence namin,” Roncal answered.

Thanking her fans for the undying support shown to them both individually and as a love team, Del Mundo said: “To our AshTan family na solid, just know na we love you always and we know na you’re always there for us. So sobrang appreciated namin.”

Meanwhile, Roncal said: “Sa AshTan fans, alam niyo ‘yun mahal na mahal namin kayo.”