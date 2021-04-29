Former Pelalawan Regent HM Harris Recognizes APRIL Group Business Unit For Significant Business and Community Contributions in His Final SpeechAPRIL-Group-logo.jpg

<!–View this article in .txt format–>

PELALAWAN, RIAU, INDONESIA – Media OutReach – 29 April 2021 – In his final speech in office, former Pelalawan Regent HM Harris stated that the development of Pelalawan District was inseparable from the hard work of all parties in realizing the vision of its founders. The district was officially formed on October 12, 1999, in what had been one of the most underdeveloped districts in Indonesia.

“Our solidarity and tireless efforts in building and improving all aspects of our community played a major role in the rapid development of the region,” said Mr Harris in the last speech of his tenure at the plenary meeting of the Local House of Representatives of Pelalawan (DPRD) on Monday, 24th April 2021 in Pangkalan Kerinci.

Mr Harris also recognized the important role and significant contributions from the private sector in the development of the Pelalawan District, most notably PT Riau Andalan Pulp and Paper (RAPP), the operating arm of the APRIL Group in Riau. Through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programs, RAPP has been aligned with a diverse range of government programs including education, infrastructure, health and other important programs needed by the community. APRIL Group is a member of the RGE Group of Companies. Founded by Sukanto Tanoto, RGE manages a group of resource-based companies with global operations.

“Thank you PT RAPP for contributions that supported the founders and community leaders in realizing the establishment and growth of Pelalawan District. After more than 20 years, RAPP continues to contribute to the development of this area,” said Mr Harris.