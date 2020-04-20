“Former ‘Produce X 101’ contestant Han Gi-chan is teaming up with Jang Eui-su for a BL series”

Two South Korean entertainment companies co-produced a Boys’ Love (BL) series starring Han Gi-Chan from ‘Produce X 101’ and Jang Eui-su.

Following the global success of Boys’ Love (BL) series in other parts of the world, two South Korean entertainment companies joined forces to co-produce a male romance drama.

According to Soompi, W Story and Energedic Company are working together for a BL web drama titled ‘The Place Where Your Gaze Rests‘ starring former ‘Produce X 101‘ contestant Han Gi-chan and Jang Eui-su.

The said series will reportedly follow the story of a guy who comes from a chaebol named Tae Joo (Han Gi-chan) and his friend and bodyguard named Gook (Jang Eui-Su).

Han Gi-chan joined ‘Produce X 101‘ back in 2019. Ranking at 57th spot, he was eliminated in the eighth episode of the show.

Jang Eui-su, on the other hand, has previously appeared in shows like ‘Bad Papa‘ and ‘Gentleman’s Dignity.‘

Other cast members include Choi Gyu-ri and Jeon Jae-young.

Directed by Hwang Da-seul, the show consists of eight ten-minuter episodes. Slated to premiere on May 22, a director’s cut will be released on the 22nd of June.