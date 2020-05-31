Former Sen. Ramon Revilla Sr. hooked to ventilator in St. Luke’s BGC

MANILA, Philippines — Former Sen. Ramon Revilla Sr. regained consciousness and was “responsive” after getting first aid at the St. Dominic Medical Center in Bacoor, Cavite, where his son, Sen. Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. took him earlier on Saturday.

The elder Revilla, a former actor who became popular playing amulet-carrying movie characters, was then transferred to the St. Luke’s Medical Center – Global City in Taguig, where he was attached to a ventilator while undergoing treatment.

His son, also an actor before entering government service, issued these details in a statement late on Saturday, hours after he took his father to St. Dominic Medical Center at around 6 p.m.

“We will ask his doctors to provide medical bulletins as they become available,” the senator said.

Earlier, the younger Revilla and his son, Cavite Vice Gov. Jolo Revilla, posted on their respective Facebook timelines about the 93-year-old former senator being rushed to the hospital.

“He was hard of breathing and was somewhat unresponsive,” Bong Revilla said in his statement later.

Bong and Jolo also asked their followers for prayers, and many of them posted supportives replies on the original posts of the senator and the mayor.

“Ako po ay nagpapasalamat sa lahat ng mga nagdasal at nagpaabot ng kanilang pag-aalala at panalangin para sa aking ama, dating Senador Ramon Revilla, Sr.,” Bong Revilla said in his statement later. “Patuloy po kaming humihiling ng inyong panalangin para muli niyang malampasan itong kanyang karamdaman.”

[I thank everyone who prayed and relayed their recollections and prayers for my father, former Sen. Ramon Revilla Sr. We continue ask for your prayers so that he could gain get over this ailment.]

Back in 2016, the elder Revilla was confined at the intensive care unit of the same hospital for severe sepsis due to pneumonia.

