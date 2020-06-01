Former Sen. Ramon Revilla Sr. still in critical condition

MANILA, Philippines — Former Sen. Ramon Revilla Sr. is still in critical condition after he was rushed to hospital over the weekend, according to his son, Senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr.
In a Facebook post Monday, the younger Revilla said his father will be under “strict” monitoring for the next two days.
“Daddy is still in critical condition and will be under strict observation for the next 48 hours,” the senator said, as he asked for more prayers for his father.
The former senator was rushed to hospital Sunday due to breathing difficulty and was “somewhat unresponsive.”
From the St. Dominic Medical Center in Bacoor, Cavite, the elder Revilla was transferred to the St. Luke’s Medical Center – Global City in Taguig, where he was attached to a ventilator.
“Patuloy po kaming humihiling ng inyong panalangin para muli niyang malampasan itong kanyang karamdaman,” the senator said in an earlier statement.
“We will ask his doctors to provide medical bulletins as they become available,” he added.
