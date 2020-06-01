Former Sen. Ramon Revilla Sr. still in critical condition

The former senator was rushed to hospital Sunday due to breathing difficulty and was “somewhat unresponsive.”

From the St. Dominic Medical Center in Bacoor, Cavite, the elder Revilla was transferred to the St. Luke’s Medical Center – Global City in Taguig, where he was attached to a ventilator.

“Patuloy po kaming humihiling ng inyong panalangin para muli niyang malampasan itong kanyang karamdaman,” the senator said in an earlier statement.

“We will ask his doctors to provide medical bulletins as they become available,” he added.

GSG