“Former Senator Heherson Alvarez passes away due to COVID-19”

Former Senator Heherson Alvarez and wife Cecile Guidote-Alvarez both tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Another government official has succumbed to the COVID-19 virus. Last Monday, former Senator Heherson “Sonny” Alvarez passed away after battling the disease according to ABS-CBN News. According to the former lawmaker’s family members, their 80-year-old patriarch underwent an experimental plasma convalescent treatment for the disease. Heherson’s wife, Philippine Educational Theater Association (PETA) founder Cecile Guidote-Alvarez also tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and is still undergoing treatment. He and his wife have two children.

Heherson Alvarez’s remains were prepared for immediate cremation in order to follow COVID-19 protocols. The former politician served in the Philippine senate for two terms for more than a decade and was chairman on the Senate committee on Environment including The Clean Air Act and the National Integrated Protected Areas System Act.