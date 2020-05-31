Former senator Ramon Revilla Sr. rushed to hospital

MANILA, Philippines — Ex-senator Ramon Revilla Sr. was rushed to the hospital for still undisclosed reasons, his family confirmed Sunday.

“My Daddy is on the way to the hospital right now, asking for your prayers,” his son, Senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. said in a Facebook post.

Cavite Vice Governor Jolo Revilla also confirmed the news in his own Facebook account.

“We need your prayers right now. My lolo, Senator Ramon Revilla Sr is currently in the hospital. Pls pray for him,” the vice governor said.

Ramon Revilla Sr. was a senator from 1992 to 2004.

