Former Senator Rodolfo ‘Pong’ Biazon passes away

MANILA, Philippines — Former Senator Rodolfo ‘Pong’ Biazon has passed away, his family confirmed on Monday.

He was 88 years old.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce that the bell has rung and the last Taps has been sung for General Rodolfo Gaspar Biazon,” said Muntinlupa mayor Ruffy Biazon in a statement.

The mayor said the Biazon patriarch passed away at around 8:30 am.

The former senator was confined in the hospital since May 21 due to “serious pneumonia.”

He was intubated from May 22 until June 3, according to him.

The military official-turned-politician was also diagnosed with lung cancer in July 2022, according to the local chief executive.

The 88-year-old Biazon served as the chief of staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines during the administration of late president Corazon Aquino.

He served as a senator from 1992 to 1995.

He was re-elected in 1998 and worked in the Senate until 2010.

Former Sen. Biazon ‘still fighting it out’ amid rumored demise, says son

