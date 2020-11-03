Former Slipknot percussionist Chris Fehn has dropped his lawsuit against the band, following more than a year of legal disputes with his former bandmates.

Fehn was let go of his role with the band in March 2019, before they had begun writing their sixth studio album, We Are Not Your Kind.

As reported by Rock Feed, Fehn had initially sued the band (while he was still in the band) over financial issues, such as withholding money, but was dismissed from the band shortly thereafter.

Now, Fehn’s legal team have withdrawn the suit by offering a Notice of Voluntary Discontinuance with the New York Supreme Court last week.

“Chris knows why he is no longer a part of Slipknot,” the band said at the time of Fehn’s dismissal.

“We are disappointed that he chose to point fingers and manufacture claims, rather than doing what was necessary to continue to be a part of Slipknot.

“We would have preferred he not take the path that he has, but evolution in all things is a necessary part of this life.”