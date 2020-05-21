“Former TV host Jaymee Joaquin updates followers on cancer battle”

Jaymee Joaquin shares that she was confined in a hospital as her last scan showed that the cancer progressed.

Former Games Uplate Live host Jaymee Joaquin revealed that she was confined in a hospital as “the last scan showed that the cancer progressed.”

Jaymee, who was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016, received treatments. However, the cancer came back a second time in 2019, and a third time last February.

The 40-year-old former model-host, who openly documents her health journey online, updated her Instagram followers. “Hello world! Been awhile since I last posted. Y’all probably assume that I was just on a digital detox. While that’s partly true, there’s a lot more to the story than that.

“I was confined and closely monitored in the hospital for a week because the last scan showed that the cancer progressed. My vigilant medical team and I didn’t want to take any chances so we did what we think is best which is to watch me thoroughly.”

Further, Jaymee showed appreciation for her medical team as she described “having a global pandemic is absolutely the worst time to be confined in the hospital.” \She added, “You’re deprived from visitation from loved ones and the patient’s anxiety and worry level is doubled. So I truly salute my medical team at @ucsdhealth for doing every possible thing they can to help me get through one of the hardest weeks of my health journey. And I’m so relieved that my CoVid-19 test came out negative during my confinement.”

Nonetheless, Jaymee, who has always been vocal about staying positive in the face of cancer, remains grateful. “I am immensely grateful to God and everyone sending their love, prayers, gifts and belief in my complete healing as I now recover at home. I am once again, gifted another chance to live and I’m willing to keep on as experiencing life is worth it even with this pandemic making it much more challenging for us, humans.”

READ: ‘Kabagang Jaymee’ remains positive despite having cancer

And just like what she always says, “Kabagang Jaymee” will keep winning, “Once again, Jaymee has WON, is WINNING and will keep WINNING. With the grace of God, the Creator and your faith in my healing, this story of mine is far from over.”