“Former VJs Nikki Gil and Luis Manzano share learnings from being part of MYX”

Nikki Gil and Luis Manzano took a trip down memory lane and share their experiences being part of MYX.

To celebrate the 20th year of MYX, former VJs Luis Manzano and Nikki Gil graced the Facebook Live session of the music channel and shared their experiences being part of it for many years.

According to Nikki, MYX became the stepping stone for her to be recognized as a host in the country.

“Not only it did help me hone my craft as a host parang it really established me as a host whether it be on TV or corporate events, live events. Parang because of MYX, host… I actually started out as a singer but because of MYX parang people kinda forgot that that was my entry point to show business. So people see me as a host more than anything else,” she said.

Meanwhile, Luis considers MYX as his training ground as a host and it paved the way for the many hosting opportunities..

“Everything started with MYX. It was my first show, then after that came ‘ASAP,’ came ‘SCQ.’ Siguro for Nikki and I and Iya (Villania), we had different training for MYX also. When we started MYX, no prompters. We had nothing actually, it’s basically just a script na bullet point. You are free to do your own thing, say wherever way you’ll be more comfortable saying it. Para sa akin it was such a good training ground. That whatever I get to enjoy now I can easily credit it to me starting as a VJ for MYX,” Luis shared.

On what she learned from being a MYX VJ, Nikki relayed that she learned a lot from work ethics to how to be an effective host.

“I learned so many things in terms of like work ethic, the actual act of interviewing a person, how you are supposed to carry an interview, how to listen to a guest, so that you will be an effective host,” Nikki said.

Luis remarked that MYX taught him to show appreciation for people working behind the camera.