Forms of justice in the music industry

Billie Eilish gets three-year restraining order for trespasser

LOS ANGELES: A restraining order filed by Billie Eilish against a man who repeatedly appeared at her Los Angeles home has been extended to three years.

Billie Eilish AP PHOTO

In a hearing, Superior Court Judge Dianna Gould-Saltman agreed to the extension that prevents 24-year-old Prenell Rousseau of New York from attempting to contact or come within 100 yards of the 18-year-old popstar or her parents.

Eilish that Rousseau showed “erratic behavior” as he appeared at the family’s home seven times in May until he was finally arrested for trespassing.

The order also prohibits Rousseau from assaulting or harassing the family, and coming near Eilish’s workplaces.

AP

* * *

Jason Mraz to give earnings from new album to social justice

NEW YORK: Jason Mraz’s new album came out today. He wants everyone to buy it and love it, but he’s not going to earn from it.

Singer-songwriter Jason Mraz AP PHOTO

The Grammy-winner promised to donate all earnings from sales and streams of his reggae album “Look for the Good” — including his $250,000 advance — to groups working for racial equality and justice.

“This is bigger than me,” Mraz said. “The record itself actually can go out and serve.”

Sales will fund Black Lives Matter, San Diego Young Artists Music Academy, Rise San Diego, Grassroots Law Project, Center on Policy Initiatives and Equal Justice Initiative.

AP

* * *

Denying marriage claim, justices approve James Brown’s dying wish

COLUMBIA, S.C.: The Godfather of Soul’s dying wish to help educate children is closer to being fulfilled, since South Carolina’s Supreme Court ruled that James Brown’s last partner was not legally married to him.

‘Godfather of Soul’ James Brown AP PHOTO

Tomi Rae Hynie, who claimed to be his wife failed, to annul a previous marriage, and therefore did not have a right to his multimillion-dollar estate.

The justices said to “promptly proceed with the probate of Brown’s estate in accordance with his estate plan.”

That plan in Brown’s will was to create an “I Feel Good” fund that would use his music royalties for educational expenses for children.

AP