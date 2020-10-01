Forrester’s New Touchless Customer Experience Solution Tracks Real-Time Consumer Feedback During Pandemic

SINGAPORE, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) today unveiled the touchless version of FeedbackNow, a real-time customer experience (CX) data collection solution at the point of experience to ensure the safety of customers and employees. As businesses reopen and travel becomes normal again, consumers expect safety, comfort, and control of their environment and in how they interact with brands. With cleanliness and hygiene being top of mind for consumers, the contactless solution will help firms collect high volumes of authentic and unbiased feedback sentiment to remediate issues before they escalate.

Equipped with powerful analytics, FeedbackNow allows businesses to collect feedback at the point of experience through its antimicrobial, touchless smiley boxes. As a result, organizations can capture and act on critical real-time CX feedback where and when it matters while also ensuring hygiene and safety.

According to data from Forrester’s Customer Experience Index (CX Index™), how brands make customers feel — emotion — is the strongest driver of customer retention compared to effectiveness and ease. Annoyance, disappointment, and frustration alienate customers. Because of the pandemic, it may not take much for a brand to elicit these highly damaging emotions from its customers. For example, when customers are disappointed, only 18% will keep their business with the brand, and a mere 15% will recommend that brand to their friends and family members.

As brands adapt to changing consumer behaviors due to COVID-19, building experiences that evoke positive emotions such as confidence and trust will help them empathetically engage with their customers and bolster customer loyalty. The pandemic requires organizations to communicate frequent updates on safety protocols and operational adjustments. Consumers need to know that interacting with a brand, especially in physical stores and branches, will be safe.

More than 500 global organizations across the travel, leisure, retail, and healthcare industries rely on FeedbackNow’s real-time analytics to respond to issues quickly and ensure their safety in this pandemic environment. They include Shell gas stations, VINCI Autoroutes, Groupe Bernard Hayot in France, Frankfurt Airport in Germany, Milan Malpensa Airport in Italy, Schiphol Airport in the Netherlands, Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, and Love’s Travel Stops, a convenience store chain in the US.

“To survive and succeed in the current environment, industries like retail, travel, and healthcare need to completely rehaul and redesign customer experiences,” said Steven Peltzman, Forrester’s chief business technology officer, at leading the development of its FeedbackNow solution. “Collecting feedback data and responding to customers’ needs in real time is crucial to making them feel safe and putting them at ease. The touchless version of FeedbackNow will enable businesses to be more responsive and make customer safety a priority in this new normal.”

