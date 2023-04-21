Fortune Insight enters agreement with Nikkei China (Hong Kong) Limited, strengthening its newly integrated platform for global and Asia, especially Japan, market, and life contentScreenshot 2023-04-21 at 4.23.55 PM.png

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 24 April 2023 – Fortune Insight, a Hong Kong-based FinTech company, today announced that it has signed an agreement with Nikkei China (Hong Kong) Limited, to offer selected Nikkei Asia content to Fortune Insight customers.

Nikkei Asia is Japan and Asia’s definitive source of trusted news and information to help people make decisions and know the latest situation in Japan and Asia market. This new agreement will offer Fortune Insight customers access to a selection of Nikkei Asia’s uniquely trusted content through FI x NIKKEI ASIA website and mobile app.

“As one of the top financial news websites in Hong Kong, Fortune Insight applies AI and big data technology to instantly provide the public with daily first-hand financial news synchronizing the pulse of world markets. Our partnership with Nikkei Asia, adding with Fortune Insight’s group of professional investment and financial columnists, will bring readers faster and more practical financial and cultural content,” said Nathan Tsang, CTO of Fortune Insight. “We are very pleased to be able to reach this strategic collaboration with Nikkei China (Hong Kong) Limited.”

“We are delighted to collaborate with Fortune Insight, a fast-growing business news organization committed to high quality journalism. Like Fortune Insight, Nikkei Asia prides itself for timely, on the ground news reports and in-depth analysis with an Asian perspective. We are confident that together, we can provide a wealth of useful information that will enrich our readers’ business activities across the globe.” Said Nozomu Kitadai, Managing Director of Nikkei China (Hong Kong) Limited.

FI x NIKKEI ASIA Annual Subscription Scheme Officially Launched

Fortune Insight partners with Nikkei China (Hong Kong) Limited by launching a new FI x NIKKEI ASIA scheme, which will provide a paid subscription service with an annual fee of HK$600. Subscribers can enjoy full access to English language online content provided by Nikkei Asia. In addition, FI x NIKKEI ASIA subscribers also enjoy 7-Day Free All Access across all columns on Fortune Insight Prime (which is valued at HK$7,900).

FI x NIKKEI ASIA subscribers will also enjoy a series of exclusive offers provided by Fortune Insight. Interested parties may refer to the latest updates on FI x NIKKEI ASIA Website.

