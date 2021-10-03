Forum Pacific Inc Notice of Annual Stockholders’ Meeting

Notice is hereby given that the annual meeting of stockholders of the FORUM PACIFIC INC. will be held on October 27 2021, Wednesday, at 2:00 p.m. In light of the Covid-19 pandemic and to ensure the safety and welfare of our stockholders, the meeting will be conducted virtually via secure online meeting platform to pass upon the matters:

1. Call the Order

2. Certification of Quorum

3. Approval of the Minutes of the Annual Stockholders' Meeting held in 2020

4. Presentation of the President's Report and Annual Audited Financial Statement for 2020

5. Confirmation of All Acts of the Board of Directors, Management and Committees

6. Election of the members of the Board of Directors

7. Appointment of the External Auditor

8. Appointment of the External Counsel

9. Other Matters

10. Adjournment

Stockholders of record as of September 30, 2021 shall be entitled to vote at the Meeting.

PARTICIPATION ONLY VIA REMOTE COMMUNICATION. Stockholders can only participate in the meeting by remote communication. Stockholders as of the Record Date who intend to participate or be represented in the meeting should register for the meeting by notifying the Corporation by email at forumpacific.ASM@gmail.com not later than 11 October 2021 (at 5:00 p.m. and shall first submit a copy of proof of identity, ownership and other certification/information for validation purposes and/or duly accomplished proxy instrument for a representative to the virtual meeting, -if applicable. Stockholders as of the Record Date who are interested in casting their votes on any of the matters to be presented during the 2021 ASM must cast their votes on or before October 2021 (at 5:00 p.m.).

VOTES MAY BE CAST ONLY THROUGH ONLINE CASTING OF VOTES/PROXIES ON OR

BEFORE October 21, 2021 (at 5:00 p.m.). Stockholders whose shareholdings are lodged with the Philippine Central Depository are reminded to secure a certification of your shareholdings from your respective stockbrokers.

The full details of the registration and voting procedures will be available on the Company's website, www.forumpacific.com/annualstockholdersmeeting.html, on September 29, 2021. For more information regarding the Annual Meeting of Stockholders, please contact the Assistant Corporate Secretary, Atty. Mariel L. Francisco, at forumpacific.ASM@gmail.com.

WE ARE NOT SOLICITING YOUR PROXY.

Pasig City, Philippines, September 15, 2021.

ATTY. ARSENIO A. ALFILER, JR.

Corporate Secretary