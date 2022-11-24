FORVIA ASEAN received two ACES Awards

BANGKOK, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — On November 18th, in Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), FORVIA, the world’s 7th largest automotive technology company combining Faurecia and HELLA, with Florent Herson as the Vice-President of the ASEAN Division, received the prestigious Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability Awards (ACES) 2022 in the categories ” Industry Champions of the Year ” and “Asia’s Most Inspiring Leader”.



FORVIA ASEAN in Rayong region, Thailand

The ASEAN operations started in 2011 in Thailand and since has extended to Vietnam and Indonesia combining more than 10 customers and 1,800-plus employees.

During COVID-19 FORVIA ASEAN successfully ensured the protection of its people with no severe cases by achieving 100% vaccination coverage. As part of its One HQ & One Team initiative, different branches of expertise such as its sales and management teams were unified in one building. This not only helped with diversity – creating a more dynamic environment for a wider spectrum of talents to thrive – but also ensured strong teamwork. Furthermore, FORVIA ASEAN strives to promote internal mobility and career development to nurture talent, showing that the wellbeing of its teams secures the company’s success in the market.

FORVIA group has components in 50% of the global vehicles with products ranging from Hydrogen tanks to seats or from electronic components as display hardware and software to full cockpit. Utilizing the vast product portfolio, FORVIA is able to use its market leading position to influence and drive the global megatrends in in automated driving, zero-emissions mobility, and sustainable automotive design and materials.

One of the biggest challenges for the industry is the environmental impact that cars have in our planet. FORVIA is helping to solve this issue by being the first in the automotive industry to have its CO2 neutrality goals validated by Science Based Target Initiatives (SBTi). Through such accomplishment the group commitment is aligned with customers objectives and end-user’s wishes to have more sustainable vehicles.

To support this change FORVIA focus on 3 points: CO2 neutrality, sustainable products solutions and zero emission solutions with its strong expertise on hydrogen mobility.

This award recognizes the work of all the people involved with FORVIA in ASEAN for more than 10 years and is an additional motivation for the company to boost the convergence to sustainability & carbon neutrality.