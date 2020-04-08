ForwardPMX Deepens Partnership with Baidu to Deliver Platform Excellence to Global Brands

The Award-Winning Agency Expands its Baidu Core Partnership in China and the Middle East

HONG KONG, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — ForwardPMX, a multi-award winning brand performance agency, announced that they have expanded their Baidu Core Partnership in China and the Middle East. This is in addition to their Europe and U.S. market partnership. Baidu offers this partnership to agencies that represent the highest ability to execute client growth through their platform, and highlights ForwardPMX’s strategic leadership to key clients in the region.

ForwardPMX’s strength and capabilities in transforming clients’ businesses has been recognized by Baidu through their relationship spanning over a decade. Working in partnership with brands, ForwardPMX fuels client growth by understanding the total needs of the business and delivering in-channel excellence. This partnership enables the agency to unlock new tools and features, and further increase dynamism with client strategies. Previously, ForwardPMX became the exclusive international training course provider for Baidu in Europe, which enables the agency to help businesses outside of China achieve success and growth through the platform.

Fei Yan, Baidu Key Account Overseas Department said, “As a certified partner of Baidu, ForwardPMX has strong market understanding and a track record of success for creating innovative integrated online marketing models for its global clients. This not only helps to combine the right products to meet customer needs, but also helps them to win industry marketing awards in the local markets. We can confidently say that ForwardPMX is one of Baidu’s most exceptional overseas business partners.”

“We are delighted to see our Baidu relationship go from strength to strength, and for our partnership to extend into new territories,” said Richard Brosgill, Managing Director APAC & RU, ForwardPMX. “Over the past 10 years we’ve worked closely with Baidu, which remains a key and crucial partner for our clients in China, and we’re looking forward to scaling our data-centric approach in connecting the right consumers with both Chinese brands and those clients looking to scale in the region.”

Faisal Dean, Marketing Director, MENA, ForwardPMX said, “This is an extremely exciting time for us in MENA. Our market is fast-moving and innovative, with clients wanting to push the boundaries with platforms and audiences. Through this partnership with one of the world’s largest and most important search engines, we’re able to nurture this purpose by experimenting and testing Baidu’s latest features to capture new audiences in China and fuel client growth.”

About ForwardPMX:

ForwardPMX is a global brand performance agency designed to help brands find the change that delivers meaningful growth to their businesses. With 25 offices worldwide and 1,000 of the industry’s most distinguished talent, ForwardPMX brings a unified global vision, with local depth and expertise across a comprehensive set of data, technology and performance solutions that reach people all over the world. By pairing people with data-led process and powerful technology capabilities, ForwardPMX is uniquely positioned to deliver scale and accelerate problem solving. ForwardPMX is a proud member of The Stagwell Group.

For more information go to: www.forwardpmx.com

About The Stagwell Group:

The Stagwell Group is the first and only independent, digital-first, and fully-integrated organization of size & scale servicing global brands across the continuum of marketing services. The group includes over 9000 employees operating in more than 25 offices around the world. Collaborative by design, The Stagwell Group is not weighed down by legacy points of view and its people are united in their desire to innovate, evolve, grow and deliver superior results for their clients. Stagwell’s high growth brands include experts in four categories: digital transformation and marketing, research and insights, marketing communications, and content and media.

For more information go to: www.stagwellgroup.com.

