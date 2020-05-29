Fosun Foundation and Longfor Group donated 40 ventilators to the U.S. hospitals in fight against COVID-19

NEW YORK, May 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Fosun Foundation together with Longfor Group announce the donation of 40 Breas Vivo 50 ventilators to the hospitals in 21 hospitals located in 11 different states of U.S. to support medical communities fighting againse the COVID-19.

The donated 40 ventilators was shipped from Breas’ headquarters in Sweden to its facility in Boston, and then delivered to the 21 hospitals and medical institutions in U.S. to meet the urgent needs of health care professionals and their patients, following Fosun Foudation’s donations to the U.S. major hospitals with much needed personal protective equipments in March and April. Breas Medical Group has also donated 140 non-invasive ventilators to 14 Hubei hospitals in Feb. 2020.

Guo Guangchang, Chairman of Fosun International, said, “As a global company, we hope that we can do our part to help the world win the fight against the novel coronavirus as soon as possible. We are deeply concerned about the health and safety of our overseas employees and customers, and we stand firmly with the global public. I believe that with the wisdom of all mankind, as long as we unite, support and help each other, we can overcome the difficulties and overcome the virus. “

The Breas Vivo 50 is a life-support ventilator with adjustable capabilities through the patient’s disease state changes with invasive, non-invasive and mouthpiece ventilation to provide patient treatment in hospitals, long term care facilities, the home and mobile environments that helps with treatment of COVID-19 respiratory patients with full range of modes and integrated monitoring.

As an enterprise with global organizational capabilities, Fosun is willing to take the initiative to fulfill due responsibilities for our global community. This donation is part of a global action led by the Fosun Foundation, which has already directed efforts to countries such as Italy, the United Kingdom, France, India, Portugal, Brazil etc.

About Fosun Foundation

Since its establishment, Fosun has been firmly upholding its value of “Self-improvement, Teamwork, Performance, and Contribution to Society”and strongly committed to be a responsible corporate citizen. Therefore, in November 2012, Fosun Foundation was registered as a philanthropic organization in Shanghai for achieving Fosun’s social responsibility. Its projects cover: poverty alleviation, health care, education, art and culture, and youth entrepreneurship. The foundation supports over 40 projects every year.

About Longfor Group

Longfor Group, founded in Chongqing in 1993, has developed its business nationwide. The four core business arms cover property development, commercial property, rental housing and smart service, and Longfor proactively establishes innovative areas such as elderly-care and urbanization projects.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fosun-foundation-and-longfor-group-donated-40-ventilators-to-the-us-hospitals-in-fight-against-covid-19-301067155.html